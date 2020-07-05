Advertisement

Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Tou Thao. Thao and two other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in the case of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Tou Thao. Thao and two other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in the case of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Tou Thao posted $750,000 bond on Saturday.

He’s the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond; former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were also released on bond.

All four officers on the scene of Floyd’s death have been fired and face criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck, remains in police custody. He’s charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Thao is scheduled to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

National

States ask for unity in COVID mandates

Updated: moments ago
|
Mayors and governors are making decisions where the federal government won't.

National

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus.

News

Flint Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flint Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city’s North side Sunday.

Coronavirus

Michigan confirms 343 new coronavirus cases, flat death toll Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan confirmed 343 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, the lowest number the state’s reported in days amid rising case counts.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff’s official said.

Coronavirus

Debates turn emotional as schools across US decide how and if to open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By PATRICK WHITTLE and CAROLYN THOMPSON
The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary district to district, state to state.

News

State: Boat at bottom of Michigan bay must be removed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State officials say a sunken boat must be removed from the bottom of Grand Traverse Bay in northern Michigan.

National

1 of 2 protesters hit by driver on Seattle freeway dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
A car drove onto a closed freeway early Saturday and struck two people in a crowd protesting against police brutality, killing one and critically injuring the other, authorities said.

National

7-year-old girl among 5 killed in July 4 Chicago shootings

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among five people shot and killed in the city during Fourth of July celebrations.