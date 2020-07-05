Advertisement

Hotter Weather on the Way...

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Our Fourth of July was another hot one across Mid-Michigan.  Temperatures in many areas topped the 90-degree mark.

For parts of lower Michigan, that is four days in a row worth of 90-degree temperatures.  The one exception Saturday was

along the Lake Huron shoreline.  A light breeze in off of the water held readings in the 80s.  That northeasterly breeze also

kept humidity levels down.

The stretch of 90-degree temperatures will be continuing across many parts of lower Michigan for the next several days.

In fact, temperatures will move easily into the 90s in many areas.  There is even the chance that parts of lower Michigan

will flirt with 100-degrees as the week wears on.  The last time Flint and Saginaw touched 100-degrees was July 17th, 2012.

Of note, as the we work our way through the week, the humidity will be increasing.  Ultimately, there is a chance that

Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings may be required at some point. 

The week will not only be hot, but it will also be pretty dry.  Nothing more than heat-of-the-day pop-up showers or thundershowers

will be possible for the better part of the week.  Most of us will stay dry through Thursday.  The best chance of pop-up showers

will come Monday and Tuesday afternoons.  The best chance of rain for the area as a whole, won't come until next Friday.

That’s when the next cool front will make a move across the state. - JR

