Michigan confirms 343 new coronavirus cases, flat death toll Sunday

No change in numbers for most of Mid-Michigan
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/05/2020)- Michigan confirmed 343 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, the lowest number the state’s reported in days amid rising case counts.

According to the numbers released Sunday, the state reported no new deaths as a result of the virus.

Reported cases typically slow on Sundays on account of lab closures.

Still, the numbers push Michigan’s tally to 65,876 cases, of whom 5,972 have died.

ABC 12 tracks relevant data across Mid-Michigan. According to Sunday’s numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

-- Genesee, 2,239 cases and 263 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,273 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 366 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Clare, 30 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 84 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 101 cases and ten deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 113 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Lapeer, 258 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 131 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 28 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Oscoda, 15 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 23 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 49 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 255 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Tuscola, 228 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.

