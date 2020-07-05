Mid-Michigan Fourth of July Celebration During Pandemic

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/5/20) - As many Fourth of July holiday events were canceled this year, one Mid-Michigan community carried on.

Dozens gathered Saturday in the Village of Holly to celebrate Independence Day. Many people were wearing masks and practicing social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Holly does not usually have a parade on July 4.

But after missing out on a Memorial Day parade, organizers said they saw an opportunity.

Meanwhile, some families told ABC 12 the ceremony brought a feeling of normalcy amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.