Mid-Michigan Fourth of July Celebration During Pandemic

Village of Holly 2020 Fourth of July Ceremony
Village of Holly 2020 Fourth of July Ceremony(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/5/20) - As many Fourth of July holiday events were canceled this year, one Mid-Michigan community carried on.

Dozens gathered Saturday in the Village of Holly to celebrate Independence Day. Many people were wearing masks and practicing social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Holly does not usually have a parade on July 4.

But after missing out on a Memorial Day parade, organizers said they saw an opportunity.

Meanwhile, some families told ABC 12 the ceremony brought a feeling of normalcy amid the pandemic.

