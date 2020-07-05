Advertisement

More heat and sunshine to wrap up the holiday weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This prolonged heat wave is forecast to continue through the extended forecast with signs of this weather pattern breaking down towards next weekend.

For Sunday, a hot and sunny day is expected. A stray shower or storm is possible, mainly north of the area. High temperatures across Mid-Michigan will rise into the lower to middle 90s. Near Lake Huron, temperatures will stay in the 80s. Wear the sunscreen and drink plenty of fluids if outside today!

Heading into next week, we'll see these hot temperatures continue and add in some higher humidity, too. That will result in it feeling even warmer outside. The National Weather Service office in Detroit said that heat advisories could be issued for Monday through Thursday soon. Either way, hot weather is expected with highs in the middle 90s Monday through Thursday.

Monday looks like it will be dry but beyond that, a very low storm chance is in the forecast each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, a slightly better chance for some rain will be in the forecast.

If you are looking for this heat to go away, we begin to see signs that our weather pattern will change a little bit towards next weekend, which could bring us some slight relief from the heat. Stay tuned!

