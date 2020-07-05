President of casino company dies in watercraft accident

MICHIGAN (WJRT) (7/5/20) - The head of a casino company has died in a watercraft accident while vacationing in Michigan.

Richard J. Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos LLC, which owns 20 casinos in Nevada, died Saturday.

The companies’ properties include the Palms Resort near the Las Vegas Strip. Red Rock did not provide details about the accident.

Haskins joined Red Rock in 1995 as general counsel of the company’s Midwest operations. He had served as president of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos since October 2015

