Two employees at Soaring Eagle’s Legends Diner test positive for the coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) (7/5/2020) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort announced Saturday that two employees at Soaring Eagle’s Legends Diner have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on the casino’s Facebook page, Soaring Eagle said that the two employees developed symptoms while away from work and have not returned to work since then. The casino said the employees’ last days worked were June 29 and June 30.

Soaring Eagle said that the two employees had contact with each other outside of work.

Soaring Eagle believes there is no significant risk of transmission for those who were not in close contact but said that anyone who is experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention.

Soaring Eagle is working with local health authorities on contact tracing. It said that Legends Diner was deep cleaned and sanitized after the most recent days worked by both employees.

Since reopening, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort said they have followed enhanced health and safety protocols during the time the employees were working. All safety protocols will continue for the foreseeable future.

Soaring Eagle said masks are required to be worn by all guests and employees, and encourages everyone to wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.

The casino also asks that anyone who is sick or has symptoms to stay at home.

No other information was provided at this time.

