Advertisement

Two employees at Soaring Eagle’s Legends Diner test positive for the coronavirus

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort announced Saturday that two employees at Soaring Eagle’s Legends Diner have tested positive for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) (7/5/2020) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort announced Saturday that two employees at Soaring Eagle’s Legends Diner have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on the casino’s Facebook page, Soaring Eagle said that the two employees developed symptoms while away from work and have not returned to work since then. The casino said the employees’ last days worked were June 29 and June 30.

Soaring Eagle said that the two employees had contact with each other outside of work.

Soaring Eagle believes there is no significant risk of transmission for those who were not in close contact but said that anyone who is experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention.

Soaring Eagle is working with local health authorities on contact tracing. It said that Legends Diner was deep cleaned and sanitized after the most recent days worked by both employees.

Since reopening, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort said they have followed enhanced health and safety protocols during the time the employees were working. All safety protocols will continue for the foreseeable future.

Soaring Eagle said masks are required to be worn by all guests and employees, and encourages everyone to wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.

The casino also asks that anyone who is sick or has symptoms to stay at home.

No other information was provided at this time.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July 4th holiday weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Choosing between socializing and social distancing for July Fourth

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Americans try to celebrate July Fourth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 13 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 398 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The State of Michigan confirmed 398 new cases of coronavirus and again reported three deaths tied to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 16 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 17 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

National

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Updated: 21 hours ago
The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8.