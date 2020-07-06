14-year-old dies after tire blows on I-75 and car overturns on Fourth of July

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 14-year-old Sterling boy died in a crash in Bay County on Fourth of July.

The crash happened on southbound I-75 near the Beaver Road exit at around 8 p.m.

Police say the driver of a car, who is in his 20s, lost control after a tire blew out. The vehicle overturned and one person was ejected.

The 14-year-old died from his injures, while a 15-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors.

