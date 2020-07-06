37-year-old shooting suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of shooting another man after a three-hour standoff in a Flint Township neighborhood.

Flint Township police responded to the shooting around 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Austins Parkway. A 44-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Investigators tracked him to a residence in the 3200 block of Augusta Street, but the 37-year-old would not immediately give himself up to police.

Michigan State Police, the Flint Township Police Department, Flint Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County engaged in a standoff with the suspect for about three hours before he surrendered.

The Flint Township Police Department arrested the 37-year-old and took him to the Genesee County Jail. His name was not released because he hasn’t been formally charged or arraigned.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Austins Parkway is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

