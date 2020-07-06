Flint Township police searching for missing senior with dementia

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/6/20) - Flint Township police asked the community for help in finding a senior citizen who investigators said had dementia.

They said 77-year-old Verna Harrison was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on West Court Street. Police said she had gone for a drive in a 2006 bluish-green Chrysler Town and Country minivan and never returned.

Investigators said Harrison did not have her cellphone with her.

She was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, and was wearing a brown dress, beige top, and a straw hat.

The minivan has the Michigan license plate number BRV703.

Anyone with information on Harrison was asked to call Detective Philip McBride at the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

