Group to start veto-proof drive to repeal Whitmer’s powers

They need to collect 340,000 signatures to get the initiative on the ballot
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Organizers say they will begin collecting voter signatures within days for a veto-proof measure that would repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the pandemic.

The ballot committee Unlock Michigan announced its plan after the state elections board approved a summary of the petition Monday.

It would rescind a 1945 law that the Democratic governor has cited to close businesses, limit gathering sizes and restrict other activities to curb the coronavirus.

The group, which has ties to Republicans, needs about 340,000 valid signatures.

