Hot weather continues this week

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
We’re ending up under a warm front today, keeping the heat around and shifting our light winds to the SW, helping to bring in a bit of humidity. Although a cold front will try to move through tomorrow, it won’t have much of an impact before the next warm front arrives.

Today’s highs will be near 90 along the shoreline, elsewhere low to mid 90s! We’ll have lots of sun with just a few clouds, and a small possibility to run into an isolated shower this afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 5mph or so.

Tonight we’ll see winds remain light and southerly. Skies will be mainly clear with lows near 70 – some mid/upper 60s north.

We’ll then start tomorrow with sunshine before seeing some scattered showers and storms move in for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a SW to W wind at 5-10mph.

Wednesday and Thursday bring more isolated rain chances with highs in the 90s. The best chance of rain will be Friday.

