Advertisement

Man charged in Alabama mall shooting that left boy, 8, dead

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a recent shooting at an Alabama shopping mall that left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other people injured, authorities said Sunday.

Hoover police announced the arrest of Montez Coleman, 22, in connection with the shooting Friday afternoon at the Riverchase Galleria mall. The boy was identified by police as Royta Giles Jr., a rising third grader at a local elementary school.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said that Coleman, who had been sought on a capital murder warrant, also is charged with three counts of second-degree assault in the wounding of a man, woman and girl — all innocent bystanders. They were each treated for gunshot wounds and subsequently released from medical care.

Montez Coleman, a suspect in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy at the Riverchase Galleria mall, was arrested.
Montez Coleman, a suspect in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy at the Riverchase Galleria mall, was arrested.(Source: Hoover Police Department/CNN)

“Our community is heartbroken,” Derzis said at a news conference, AL.com reported. “The officers who were on the scene will forever bear the image of an innocent child who died in their arms.”

Hoover is a suburban community about 10 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama’s biggest city.

Derzis told reporters the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office issued a capital murder warrant against Coleman on Saturday night and that he was taken into custody without incident.

It was not immediately known if Coleman had an attorney who could comment for him.

Derzis said officers who arrived at the mall immediately after Friday's shooting were alerted to reports of someone with a firearm running through the parking deck of a nearby hotel, adding investigators later identified that person as Coleman.

He said an investigation determined Coleman had gotten into an argument with a group of other males near the mall food court on the first floor and fired a handgun that had been concealed in a backpack. Derzis said several of the others had handguns and immediately returned fire.

Police have not said publicly who fired the shots that struck Royta and the other victims. At least three people fired guns, according to police, adding that multiple shots were fired in seconds and that the boy was shot in the head. The mall was evacuated afterward.

Derzis said investigators are seeking to identify the others involved in the shooting and asked for the help of the public as they released surveillance video at the news conference.

The mall in the suburban Birmingham area was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall. The shooting of 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. prompted a series of protests at the mall. The Alabama attorney general’s office cleared the officer, saying he acted “reasonably under the circumstances” in that encounter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Uber buys Postmates, ups delivery game in $2.65 billion deal

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Uber and its Uber Eats food-delivery division will gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 37% of the U.S. food delivery market.

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

News

Man shows up at Hurley Medical Center with gunshot wound

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The victim was shot around 1 a.m. in the area of Flushing Road and Forest Hill Avenue, according to the Flint Police Department.

National

Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell shown posing on British throne

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A photo has emerged showing Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace.

National Politics

Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

Latest News

News

Teenager critical after shooting on Dort Highway

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint police say the teenage boy showed up at Hurley Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound.

Coronavirus

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
The FDA warns that hand sanitizers using methanol, or wood alcohol, instead of ethanol could be hazardous to your health.

News

Midland County woman dies after motorcycle collides with pickup truck

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Midland County woman died Sunday after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a pickup truck.

National

Trump calls NASCAR ‘noose’ controversy a hoax, says removal of Confederate flag lowered ratings

Updated: 45 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday morning tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.

National

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.

News

12 COVID-19 cases tied to Michigan strip club

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Associated Press
The Wayne County Public Health Division on Sunday also encouraged anyone who had been at the Playhouse Club in Romulus recently to contact them whether or not they are feeling ill.