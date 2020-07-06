Advertisement

Man shows up at Hurley Medical Center with gunshot wound

The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man in his 20s was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound suffered on Flint’s northwest side early Monday.

The victim was shot around 1 a.m. in the area of Flushing Road and Forest Hill Avenue, according to the Flint Police Department. Investigators learned of the incident after he showed up at Hurley Medical Center.

The victim, who was not identified, told police that he was on Forest Hill Avenue when he was shot, but he could not give any more specific information about possible suspects, according to Flint police.

The victim was listed in critical condition Monday. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

