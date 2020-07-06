Michigan coronavirus deaths remain below 10 every day for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of coronavirus deaths has not exceeded 10 for a full two weeks in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just three deaths attributed to coronavirus on Monday after zero on Sunday and three apiece on Friday and Saturday. June 22 was the last time Michigan reported more than 10 coronavirus deaths.

Michigan now has 5,975 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Genesee and Saginaw counties have not reported a death attributed to coronavirus in more than a week. The last coronavirus death in Genesee came on June 27 while the last coronavirus death in Saginaw County came on June 24.

The number of new coronavirus cases also fell below 300 statewide on Monday for the first time in nearly a week. The 297 newly confirmed cases on Monday is the fewest since 262 new cases were confirmed on July 1.

Newly confirmed cases typically slow on weekends due to labs working with smaller staffs to process fewer tests. Michigan now has 66,173 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 2,247 cases and 261 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Saginaw, 1,247 cases, 120 deaths and 695 patients recovered, which is an increase of 37 cases and 19 recoveries.

Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 367 cases, 30 deaths and 311 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Clare, 30 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 85 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 57 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 101 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 114 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Lapeer, 262 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Midland, 131 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Ogemaw, 29 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 15 cases and one death, which is no change.

Roscommon, 23 cases, which is an increase of one.

Sanilac, 49 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 255 cases, 27 deaths and 217 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 230 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

