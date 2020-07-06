Midland County woman dies after motorcycle collides with pickup truck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County woman died Sunday after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a pickup truck.

David Rousseau, 30, was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson south on Waldo Road behind a minivan near Monroe Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township around 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The minivan was turning onto Monroe Road when Rousseau pulled out to pass it. At the same time, a Chevrolet pickup truck heading east on Monroe Road stopped at the stop sign and pulled out to cross Waldo Road and continue east on Monroe Road, police say.

Investigators say the motorcycle crashed into the side of the pickup truck.

Rousseau and 29-year-old Maryellen Walker, who was riding as a passenger with him, both were rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center. She was pronounced dead of her injuries while he was listed in serious condition Monday.

The 82-year-old Auburn woman driving the pickup truck was not injured.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating the crash on Monday.

