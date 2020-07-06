More Heat and Humidity for the Week...

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

With a good bit of sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze, temperatures once again moved into the 90s in many parts of the ABC12 viewing area Sunday afternoon. During the heat-of-the-day, a few showers did pop up across lower Michigan, but most of us stayed dry. Quiet weather conditions will hold across Mid-Michigan through the wee hours of our Monday. Temperatures will bottom-out in the 60s - our "normal" low for this time of the year is 59-degrees.

High temperatures for the better part of this week will continue to run into the 90s. As the week wears on, humidity levels will continue to gradually increase. Eventually, that temperatures / humidity combination - or the Heat Index - will likely top the 100-degree mark. There is a chance that the National Weather Service may issue a Heat Advisory, or possibly even an Excessive Heat Warning at some point during the week.

The increase in humidity levels will also lead to a slight increase in our chances for some showers to pop up. A few isolated showers will be possible Monday afternoon. There will be a little better chance for a few showers or thundershowers to develop Tuesday afternoon. Overall, the best chance for rain will come late Thursday and then on through Friday as a relatively weak cool front drifts across the state.