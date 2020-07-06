Advertisement

Mount Pleasant restaurant to sell off wine inventory to help cover lost revenue during pandemic

In Mount Pleasant, the owner of Mountain Town Station, Jim Holton, said that they need to sell off some of its wine collection so that they can cover the cost of upcoming bills.
Mountain Town Station in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
Mountain Town Station in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.(Source: Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/6/2020) - It has been months since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the restaurant industry on its head.

Now that time has gone by, restaurants are faced with a new challenge: having to pay bills.

In Mount Pleasant, the owner of Mountain Town Station, Jim Holton, said they need to sell off some of the wine collection so that they can cover the cost of upcoming bills.

This has come as the restaurant remains closed. Holton said there were many reasons for staying closed all this time.

“The unknowns,” he said. “Obviously, will the customers come in or not? Will a six foot distancing work? Will the 50 percent rule work? You know it’s hard to make money in a restaurant with a full restaurant, it’s really hard with half a restaurant. So I said no, let’s hold off.”

Holton said that current unemployment benefits also played a role because it’d be tough to ask his employees to come back and make less money than what they are making on unemployment.

He also said that the cost of food is extremely high right now as well.

This decision has not come easy and he is now faced with having to pay bills, especially the property tax bill.

“I lost our big money months,” Holton said. “That was CMU graduation, Alma College graduation, Mother’s Day, Easter, these are the big days for me. Those are gone. I’ll never get that revenue back again so now I’m scrambling to pay that bill and the next one that comes in in February.”

Holton said that he can pay his property tax at a later date but he’d rather get it done now so to help do that, Mountain Town Station will sell nearly half of its $60,000 wine inventory this week and at a 50 percent discount.

The sale will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re a tough industry, there’s no doubt about it,” Holton said. “We always get beat up everywhere in the world from outside influences but we find a way to survive. And I think we’ll do just fine.”

As we do a little painting we find that our wine inventory got out of control!!! Like way out of control. I need $$$$...

Posted by Mountain Town Station on Thursday, July 2, 2020

