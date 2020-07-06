Police: Boy accidentally shoots 5-year-old sister in head

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy shot his 5-year-old sister in the head in suburban Detroit.

Police in Redford Township say the shooting early Monday was an accident. The girl was alert and in stable condition.

Police say the children’s parents are cooperating with investigators. Melissa Kiser says her daughter is OK. Kiser says the boy believed it was a toy gun.

