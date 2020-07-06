Swimmer fatally struck by boat on western Michigan lake

GULL LAKE, Mich. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally struck by a boat while swimming in a western Michigan lake over the weekend.

The man was hit Sunday afternoon on Gull Lake near Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the man was brought to shore for lifesaving measures but was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

That incident followed a 17-year-old from Inkster drowning Saturday at a privately operated lake in southeastern Michigan. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said divers found boy’s body about 30 feet from the shore of Milan Beach.

In northern Michigan’s Green Lake, the body of a 78-year-old man was recovered in Grand Traverse County.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)