Teenager critical after shooting on Dort Highway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager was listed in critical condition after a shooting early Monday along Dort Highway.

Flint police say the teenage boy showed up at Hurley Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting took place in the 1700 block of North Dort Highway, but a time was not listed.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 810-701-0364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.