Teenager critical after shooting on Dort Highway
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager was listed in critical condition after a shooting early Monday along Dort Highway.
Flint police say the teenage boy showed up at Hurley Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told investigators that the shooting took place in the 1700 block of North Dort Highway, but a time was not listed.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 810-701-0364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
