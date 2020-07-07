Advertisement

11-year-old shot inside Flint residence late Monday

The girl was listed in serious condition
The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An 11-year-old girl was injured when someone fired gunshots into a Flint residence late Monday.

Around 11 p.m., several shots were fired at a house in the 3600 block of Lynn Street. Several children were inside when the shooting happened, but only the 11-year-old was injured, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators say the girl was seriously injured.

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police.

