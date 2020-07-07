Advertisement

Bishop International Airport adds 11.6% more seats in August

Three airlines are adding capacity and flights while Delta pauses service in Flint
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Getting a seat to fly out of Flint will be easier in August as airlines are adding 11.6% more capacity.

Much of the increase comes from United Airlines doubling capacity between Bishop and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to the airport. Allegiant air is resuming its seasonal flight from Flint to Sarasota, Fla., in August as well.

American Airlines is increasing capacity on its flights to Charlotte, N.C., and O’Hare by more than 10%. However, Delta Airlines is temporarily suspending service from Flint on Wednesday due to coronavirus.

“The wonderful partnership that we have with our airlines continues to bolster this airport and our community,” said Airport Director Nino Sapone. “Of course, without the support of our region’s travelers, our airlines would not be able to continue to add seats back into our market.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State urges patience with bottle returns operating a max capacity

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Treasury estimates residents stockpiled 800 million beverage containers over 11 weeks, which are worth $80 million in deposit refunds.

News

Help coming to short-staffed nursing homes in 11 Michigan counties

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Nursing homes in 11 counties facing staffing shortages are getting some help from the state.

News

Magnificlips in Flint uses coroanvirus shutdown to grow its brand

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Michael Nafso
Magnificlips opened for the first time back in March only to be shut down one week later due to the governor’s orders. But now they’re hoping to create a buzz that will bring professionalism back to the industry.

News

Flint barbershop making a name for itself

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

West Branch church-goers warned of possible coronavirus expsoure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
District Health Department No. 2 says someone who attended the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services at Calvary Baptist Church in West Branch on June 28 tested positive for the illness.

News

Police monitoring social media for threats ahead of Flushing protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
One woman posted concerns about whether the protest could be violent on a “Back the Blue” Facebook group page. The page says it’s for law enforcement and law enforcement supporters.

News

Police monitoring social media ahead of protest in Flushing

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mundy Township man dies in crash on I-75

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Mundy Township man dies in crash on I-75

News

11-year-old shot inside Flint residence late Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Several children were inside when the shooting happened, but only the 11-year-old was injured, according to the Flint Police Department.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.