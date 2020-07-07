Bishop International Airport adds 11.6% more seats in August

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Getting a seat to fly out of Flint will be easier in August as airlines are adding 11.6% more capacity.

Much of the increase comes from United Airlines doubling capacity between Bishop and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to the airport. Allegiant air is resuming its seasonal flight from Flint to Sarasota, Fla., in August as well.

American Airlines is increasing capacity on its flights to Charlotte, N.C., and O’Hare by more than 10%. However, Delta Airlines is temporarily suspending service from Flint on Wednesday due to coronavirus.

“The wonderful partnership that we have with our airlines continues to bolster this airport and our community,” said Airport Director Nino Sapone. “Of course, without the support of our region’s travelers, our airlines would not be able to continue to add seats back into our market.”

