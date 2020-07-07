Advertisement

COVID-19 may impact number of substitute teachers available in Fall

They will now likely face a health check as well-- due to COVID-19.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/07/2020)-Many school districts are planning for when students return come fall.

That includes addressing staffing shortages -- in the age of COVID-19.

“Our teachers really stepped up and tried to do good things for kids and we looking forward to hopefully do things in person next year,” said Freeland Schools Superintendent, Matt Cairy.

Cairy is cautiously optimistic-- that students will once again be taught in classroom for the upcoming school year. But will school districts have enough teachers to educate them?

“Finding quality substitute teachers has been a continual problem over the past several years. It’s one that Freeland, as well as other districts in Saginaw County and across the state and it’s one I expect that we will continue to face next year,” he said.

In Michigan, subs must have at least 60 hours of college credit.

They also must undergo background checks.

“Many school districts contract with a service provider to get substitute teachers and the service providers provide a list of substitute teachers that we are able to call when we have vacancies within our schools, that’s something that many school districts do and it’s a challenge because not a lot of people are signing up to be substitute teachers,” Cairy said.

Cairy says whatever the challenge-- the number one focus is as always- on the students.

“I think there’s a lot of challenges getting ready for fall. We are going into something that none of us have really experienced. I think we have a lot direction now that we hadn’t had previously and I’m hoping that we able to provide a great education for our kids in the future,” he said.

