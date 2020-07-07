Free COVID-19 tests offered at Flint church this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Free coronavirus testing will be returning to Flint on Thursday and Friday.

The city is partnering with the Michigan National Guard to offer tests at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The church is located at 2120 N. Saginaw St.

Two earlier free coronavirus testing events at Shiloh resulted in 1,200 tests. Appointments, doctor’s orders and symptoms of coronavirus are not necessary to receive a test.

The Genesee County Health Department will notify everyone tested when their results are available.

