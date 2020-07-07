Help coming to short-staffed nursing homes in 11 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nursing homes in 11 counties facing staffing shortages are getting some help from the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is sending Rapid Response Staffing Resources to facilities in Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa counties in West Michigan and Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in Southeast Michigan.

“As additional COVID-19 testing takes place in long-term care facilities, some facilities will experience a need for surge staffing if staff test positive,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “To meet this need and ensure the safety of long-term care residents, MDHHS has established emergency staffing for short-term, immediate support to facilities facing acute staffing crises.”

The state staffing resources will be available to facilities in those counties for 72 hours or less through 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. Help can include registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, personal care aides or resident care assistants when all other staffing options have been exhausted.

They can assist residents with daily living activities, provide infection control assistance and help with cleaning. Each facility is responsible for monitoring the work of temporary employees.

Facilities requiring staffing assistance will need to meet specific criteria and demonstrate they have exhausted all other options.

