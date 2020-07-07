Higher temperatures means more caution when dining out

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With higher temperatures around the Mid-Michigan area, you might need to take some extra precautions before eating outside.

According to the Genesse County Health Department, while dining outside you should:

-Wear thin light color clothes

-Put on a hat or sunglasses

-Wear sunscreen

-Avoid alcohol and caffeine

-Drink plenty of water

Some restaurants are already taking precautions with staff and customers.

“We’re pretty fortunate. We have large patio especially during these times,” said Brick Street of Grand Blanc owner Michael Jablonski.

Brick Street has been serving customers outdoors for about a month now.

With staff having to wear mask and take customers orders in the heat, it make for an uncomfortable work environment.

“Our staff knows their limitations, we like to put enough staff on and time them so that they are not put in any dire straits,” explains Jablonski. “Everything is about communication.”

If you don’t like sitting outside in heat, there are alternatives options.

“If we know we shouldn’t be out or have grandma grandpa out because it’s so hot. Or use the alternative and eat in the air conditioning. We got a big place inside and social distancing is taken very seriously in there. So you have alternatives. Don’t try to sit outside when you shouldn’t be outside.”

