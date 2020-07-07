Advertisement

Hot weather means big business for HVAC companies

By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - HVAC companies like First Choice Heating and Cooling have been working around the clock to keep up with house calls regarding broken air conditioners.

“Anything over 85 degrees we count as a high heat load day, where air conditioners are going to run all day just to maintain,” said technician William Smith.

Smith says problems tend to arise when units aren’t properly maintained and serviced.

“Not changing your filter, not cleaning your air conditioner, the outside condensing coils, but just having the unit checked yearly,” he said.

Which has been difficult for the company up until recently because of the coronavirus.

Throw some hot temperatures in there like we’re seeing now and let’s just say the phone hasn’t stopped ringing at their office.

“It put us behind on a lot of maintenance and service calls, trying to make sure our customers are comfortable with guys coming into their houses.”

So now it's time to play catch up. But there are some things homeowners can do to keep their unit in good shape.

Besides changing the furnace filter and cleaning the condenser coils, consider bumping the temperature up a few degrees.

“It would definitely help your electric bill a little bit, bumping it up to 72, it will probably put a little less stress on the system and hopefully still keep you comfortable and cool.”

