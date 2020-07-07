Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Monday picked up right where our holiday weekend left off - with afternoon temperatures in the 90s in many areas across Mid-Michigan.  There was a little more humidity in the air too, and that led to a few more isolated thundershowers across lower Michigan.  With the humidity continuing to increase, conditions will become a bit more sticky.  There will also be a few more thundershowers that pop up during the heat of the day.

Tuesday will begin with a good bit of sunshine and temperatures more than ten degrees above the average.  Temperatures by midday will be closing in on the 90-degree mark.  Some clouds will billow up during the afternoon, and it is likely that a few showers and thundershowers will develop.  Consider yourself lucky if you get the rain because most of the ABC12 viewing area will stay dry.  Wednesday won't be too much different.  It'll be hot and humid with a few more showers popping up during the afternoon.

Our chances for some rain will increase a bit for the late-week period.  With a cool front moving in from the west, we will have a better chance of seeing some showers and thundershowers - especially later in the day.  Scattered showers and thundershowers will continue Friday as the front moves across lower Michigan.  Behind the front, temperatures for the weekend will drop back to about where we should be for this time of the year. - JR

