Magnificlips in Flint uses coroanvirus shutdown to grow its brand

By Michael Nafso
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint barbershop is getting its name out in the downtown scene.

Magnificlips opened for the first time back in March only to be shut down one week later due to the governor’s orders. But now they’re hoping to create a buzz that will bring professionalism back to the industry.

The chairs were set, the mirrors were hung and the sign read “Open” back in March.

“We put a lot of time, effort, and money into this spot, so people can see that we’re very serious about what we’re doing -- bringing professionalism and customer service to the barber industry,” said Magnificlips co-owner Earl Jones.

The downtown Flint barbershop was open for one week until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down all barbershops statewide as coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan. That left the barbershop’s other owner, Tim Tyler, without an income.

“Well, I’m a barber, and so my income is based on people coming in,” he said. “And so at that point, I was just living day to day and saving. Just trying to make things happen.”

Things did happen.

The owners used that time during the shutdown to their advantage, getting their name out in the downtown scene filled with college students and businesses like restaurants and bars.

“We were like, ‘What can we do?’ and ‘What can we get out to the people what we do?’ and we just worked on our brand: Instagram, Facebook, things like that, so when we open, we’ll be ready,” Jones said.

They also made some COVID-19 friendly adjustments inside the barber shop. They spaced each chair more than six feet apart, purchased masks and obtained an infrared thermometer to keep business running safely.

They reopened on June 15 and people are already getting familiar with Magnificlips.

“I’m getting all kind of reception from the local business down here,” Tyler said. “I eat in different restaurants and they’re familiar with me, so they’ll send me business and walk-ins, etc., so it’s been real nice.”

Tyler expects business to pick up in the fall once more college students are around. Once it’s safe, he’s excited for downtown to host festivals that will attract more clients.

