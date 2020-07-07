Advertisement

Michigan reports 6,000+ coronavirus deaths as cases increase after 4th of July

(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a milestone with more than 6,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of newly confirmed cases resumed an increase that started before Fourth of July.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 30 more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, increasing the statewide total to 6,005. Twenty of those deaths came from a routine audit of death records and represents the most deaths on a single day in two weeks.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The number of new coronavirus cases continued a climb that started last week before Fourth of July weekend. State health officials reported 454 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 66,627.

The number of new cases reached a two-month high on July 2 with 543, followed by 460 on July 3 before dropping below 400 over the holiday weekend. Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan peaked at more than 1,900 in early April and reached a low in mid-June before rebounding in July.

Ontonagon County in the Upper Peninsula reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Tuesday, meaning all 83 counties in Michigan now have at least one confirmed case.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its first death attributed to coronavirus since June 24, which increases the county’s total to 121. Thirteen new cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday push the county’s total to 1,286.

Genesee County extended a 10-day streak with no deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, staying at 261. Seven more cases confirmed in the county increase the total to 2,254.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

  • Genesee, 2,254 cases and 261 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,286 cases, 121 deaths and 695 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.
  • Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 367 cases, 30 deaths and 311 patients recovered, which is no change.
  • Clare, 29 cases and three deaths, which is a decrease of one case.
  • Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 86 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Huron, 59 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Iosco, 101 cases and 10 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 114 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.
  • Lapeer, 262 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.
  • Midland, 131 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.
  • Ogemaw, 32 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Oscoda, 15 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 24 cases, which is an increase of one.
  • Sanilac, 51 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Shiawassee, 255 cases, 27 deaths and 217 patients recovered, which is no change.
  • Tuscola, 232 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

