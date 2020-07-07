Advertisement

Millington teen battling rare coronavirus-related syndrome

Ben Shreve has been diagnosed with Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome
A Millington family has been hit hard by coronavirus.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Millington teenager is in the fight for his life tonight.

Ben Shreve, 15, beat COVID-19 but now he has been diagnosed with another complication, Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. Health organizations estimate there are only 300 cases of MIS-C in the country.

Shreve tested positive for the coronavirus in early June

“He had a headache, mostly, he didn’t lose his taste or smell like I did,” said his dad, Gary Shreve.

Gary and his soon-to-be wife, Kelly Blackmer, also got the virus, along with Ben’s brother and step-father. Ben eventually tested negative, started drivers training and was working out for football. But a couple of weeks later, it came back.

“He had a 105-degree temperature when he woke up. He had severe muscle pain, he was sore all over and it makes sense now that I think about it,” Gary said.

“His skin hurt, his hair hurt, you couldn’t touch him,” says Kelly.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit on July 4th where he is diagnosed with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, which causes swelling and pain in various organs and muscles. Many who get it had been infected by or were previously exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

“They are doing a lot of tests today to see where he is, and that will give them a road map of what to do next,” says Kelly.

Ben is on ventilator but is showing signs of improvement. The family says it has received plenty of support from their hometown of Millington and beyond.

“We are so thankful, people have been so kind and generous with their heart and prayer, it means a lot to all of us,” says Kelly.

Gary and Kelly can’t see Ben in the hospital because both continue to test positive for coronavirus. Gary says when the pandemic began, he wasn’t too concerned.

“I was unafraid at the time, and then when I was sick, I talked to Ben actually, Ben do you remember me saying this, like how I was, yeah big deal. I take all that back, it is a big deal,” he says.

Ben’s mom Vicki is at his bedside while he recovers in the hospital.

