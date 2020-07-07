Mundy Township man dies in crash on I-75

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mundy Township man died early Tuesday after crashing into an overpass on I-75 in Grand Blanc Township.

The man was driving south when he went off the road and hit the pillars for the Dort Highway overpass around 5:50 a.m., according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved and speed appears to be a contributing factor.

The crash is being investigated by the Grand Blanc Township Crash Investigations Reconstruction Team.

