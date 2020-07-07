Advertisement

Police monitoring social media for threats ahead of Flushing protest

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Black lives Matter protest is scheduled to take place in Flushing on Tuesday evening, but police are looking into threats made on social media about the event.

One woman posted concerns about whether the protest could be violent on a “Back the Blue” Facebook group page. The page says it’s for law enforcement and law enforcement supporters.

One comment said, “Make sure you have lots of ammo.” Another post said “Get on your roof. Grab a sniper rifle” and called for shooting protesters.

Police in the small town are still hopeful things will stay peaceful -- and so are organizers.

Malia Marve, 20, has wanted to make a difference in the world, whether it was to become a doctor-- the path that she was on -- or for social justice change. So when she learned of a Black Lives Matter protest being organized in her hometown of Flushing, she knew she had to get involved.

Marve also met with local Flushing officials to make sure they were aware of the protest. The upcoming event was posted on Facebook -- and not every comment was a positive one.

A letter was sent out by the Flushing Police Department to 75 residents and business owners that reside on Main Street where the protest is scheduled to take place.

“I think that there was just a lot of fear that came out of of that letter from the residents,” said Flushing Police Chief Mark Hoornstra.

He said his intent was not to create controversy with the letter. Hoornstra said they have asked for assistance from other law enforcement departments, but he hopes the rally will be peaceful.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Branch church-goers warned of possible coronavirus expsoure

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
District Health Department No. 2 says someone who attended the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services at Calvary Baptist Church in West Branch on June 28 tested positive for the illness.

News

Police monitoring social media ahead of protest in Flushing

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Mundy Township man dies in crash on I-75

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Mundy Township man dies in crash on I-75

News

11-year-old shot inside Flint residence late Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Several children were inside when the shooting happened, but only the 11-year-old was injured, according to the Flint Police Department.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Agriculture

Farmers battle a summer heat wave as crops start to wilt

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
It's a problem more and more mid-Michigan farmers are dealing with --A heat wave and lack of rain for their crops.Last spring, farmers had to deal with soggy fields from too much rain that delayed planting.This season is quite different.

News

Farmers worried how heat will affect their crops

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Veterinarian talks about warning signs for pets in hot weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
A local veterinarian shares what pet owners should look out for and how to keep their pets cool.

News

Heat can be difficult for pets too

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Police: Boy accidentally shoots 5-year-old sister in head

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Redford Township say the shooting early Monday was an accident. The girl was alert and in stable condition.