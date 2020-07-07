Advertisement

Saginaw-area students claim $800,000+ in scholarships

A total of 390 Saginaw-area students received 586 scholarships worth more than $800,000 from the Saginaw Community Foundation.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A record number of students received a record amount of scholarships from the Saginaw Community Foundation this year.

The organization announced its 33rd annual Excellence in Education scholarships. A total of 390 high school, college and other students received 586 scholarships worth $803,250.

Since 1987, the community foundation has passed out more than $7.2 million to help students achieve their educational goals.

“The scholarships we award each year are made possible because of the generosity of our fund donors and their commitment to education,” said Mai Lee, the foundation’s program officer. “Our donors are individuals, families, civic groups and businesses who believe in the value of education.”

The foundation administers 225 scholarship programs established by donors, along with the Saginaw Promise Zone.

“People traditionally think scholarships are just for high school seniors,” Lee said. “But the Saginaw Community Foundation offers scholarships for many individuals seeking higher education – from displaced workers to the single mother just returning to school to a student working full-time and attending college part-time.”

Students will use this year’s scholarships at 50 schools around the Great Lakes Bay Region, Michigan and across the U.S.

Applications for next year’s scholarships will be received beginning on Nov. 1.

