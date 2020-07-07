Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Underneath a warm front we’ve seen hot and humid conditions. Today a cold front moves in, but it’s weak, and other than giving us the chance to see a little rain, it won’t do a whole lot for us. It changes quickly back to a warm front tomorrow, keeping the heat and humidity around.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We’ll have a SW to W wind at 5-15mph. After starting the day with sunshine, you’ll notice more clouds in the afternoon, along with scattered showers and storms. Nothing severe is expected.

Tonight we’ll return to dry conditions with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will only be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. Winds turn light and variable, then stay that way to tomorrow. Although there’s the small chance of an isolated shower tomorrow, most will be dry with sunny skies and highs back in the 90s!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)

