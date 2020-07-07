Advertisement

Spate of violence claims life of Flint boy’s second friend in a year

Since Friday, three people have died in five separate shootings across the City of Flint. The youngest victim was just 16-years-old.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/7/2020) - Just after midnight Monday, July 6th, Flint police said 16-year-old Lewis Williams arrived at Hurley Medical Center.

He had been shot. The 16-year-old died at the hospital later that day.

"He was a good person, like played basketball and all that, just was cool. And, it's like hard to explain because of what happened to him; but, he was respectful," 12-year-old Omar Young, Jr. said.

He spoke to ABC12 News while wearing the shirt he wore the day he met his friend Lewis.

The two played basketball together; and with Lewis a little older than him, Omar looked up to him.

“I don’t want my son to talk to the news about death. I want to talk to the news about something positive we are doing. It’s hard,” his Dad, Omar Young said.

In just one year, this is the second friend of his son's to die from gun violence in Flint. It's why the father is so heavily involved in his community.

“If I’m having the kids working in our community, just doing different things, this keeps them out of trouble. So, these are the things that we do,” he explained.

Church Without Walls on the City's northside offers several programs for kids - mentoring, sports, job training, opportunities to build their self esteem and build up their community.

“We stand together as parents, who have not necessarily had children who were murdered, may not be involved in crime; but, if the kid down the street, around the corner, is murdered, involved in crime, then that’s my kid. So I have to become involved. I have to fight for the cause. I can’t wait until it knocks at my door,” Pastor Martez Warren explained.

The church outreach is urging parents to step up and help put an end to the violence by getting involved.

Pastor John Jenkins added, “There’s so many programs that are out there but many of them are lacking from staff. They need volunteers to help, they need dollars to support the goals, to support the endeavors that they’re doing in the community. Get involved.

If you’d like to get involved, call 810-449-6320. If there is no answer, leave a message. Pastor Warren said someone will respond within 24 hours.

