State urges patience with bottle returns operating a max capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State officials are urging patience as the 10-cent bottle return system works at maximum capacity after a nearly three-month shutdown.

The Michigan Department of Treasury estimates residents stockpiled 800 million beverage containers over 11 weeks, which are worth $80 million in deposit refunds. Since reopening some bottle return facilities on June 15, the system has been working at peak capacity.

The Treasury Department imposed a limit on the number of beverage containers that each retailer can accept to protect the system’s logistics. They are limited to 140% of the number of bottle returns they accepted last year.

Customers are limited to returning 250 beverage containers each day worth $25.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy encourages customers to call their local store before heading out to bottle return facilities and find out the best times to come.

Everyone in line at bottle return facilities is advised to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing by remaining six feet apart.

