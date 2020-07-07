Advertisement

Tire drop off aiming to control mosquitoes

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in St. Charles are working to help control mosquitoes in Saginaw County.

The department is hosting a tire drop off this Friday, from 11 am until 3 pm.

Truck, car, and smaller tires are being accepted.

You must bring a valid driver’s license and take the tires off the rims for them to be accepted.

