Tire drop off aiming to control mosquitoes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in St. Charles are working to help control mosquitoes in Saginaw County.
The department is hosting a tire drop off this Friday, from 11 am until 3 pm.
Truck, car, and smaller tires are being accepted.
You must bring a valid driver’s license and take the tires off the rims for them to be accepted.
