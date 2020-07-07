West Branch church-goers warned of possible coronavirus expsoure

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Public health officials are warning everyone who attended a West Branch church on June 28 that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

District Health Department No. 2 says someone who attended the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services at Calvary Baptist Church in West Branch on June 28 tested positive for the illness.

Doctors are advising everyone at those services to watch for symptoms over the next week or so. Anyone who feels fine after a week doesn’t need to take any actions, but anyone who develops symptoms should call a doctor and get a coronavirus test.

