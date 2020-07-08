17-year-old from Lapeer County facing 50 child pornography charges

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County teenager is facing 50 charges after police say he shared child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Austin Jansen of Mayville and he was arraigned in Lapeer County District Court on the following charges:

-- 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

-- 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Jansen was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit learned that he allegedly had uploaded child sexually abusive images online.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Jansen and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

