4-year-old reported missing when authorities came to take custody

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police need the public’s help finding a 4-year-old missing from a Sanilac County residence.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Aitken road in Elk Township late Monday with Michigan Child Protective Services to take custody of five children. Police say 4-year-old Elias Joseph Krajenke was not there, however.

Krajanke’s mother told authorities that she does not know where he is.

Investigators have checked several relatives’ homes this week, but have not located him. Anyone with information about Krajenke’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office at 810-648-2000 option 2.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.