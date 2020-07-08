Customer spits on floor after being asked to wear mask at Flint Bakery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -07/08/2020)-There are signs posted everywhere, including one on the front door as you walk into We’re Dough Bakery Cookie Dough Cafe in Flint.

But bakery owner Jessica McGuire said one customer became so upset over being asked to wear a mask, he did the unthinkable.

“We were just trying to get him to leave because we had other customers at the time and we were just like thank you, have a great day, but you need to leave and he spat on the floor on his way out,” said We’re Dough bakery owner, Jessica McGuire.

“He came in and we initially asked, could you please put a mask on? And he was like, I don’t wear a mask. And my husband was with me, he also responded and said we need you to wear a mask or we can’t sell to you,” McGuire said.

McGuire said the situation quickly escalated.

"He was talking about how we are going to be closed down because we are not going to have enough business. No one is going to adhere to the mask policy," McGuire said.

And he then, left the parting, unwanted gift on the floor on his way out of the store.

“We ended up calling the cops after we recovered from the initial, but they couldn’t do anything because we didn’t have any identifying information on him,” she said.

McGuire posted about the incident on her Facebook page.

She said the support has been incredible.

“Everyone was super supportive and a lot of people are saying, they are coming in because we have such a strict mask policy, “she said.

