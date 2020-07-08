Advertisement

Flint immigration lawyer disagrees with ICE policy of deporting remote students

By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Trump administration is making it more difficult for international students to study in the U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Monday said students who attend classes completely online cannot stay in the U.S. -- and even face deportation. But a Flint immigration lawyer says there’s no merit to the ruling.

“To me, that is like a threat, because law enforcement is saying we’re going to get you if you do these things,” said immigration attorney Muna Jondy.

She is trying to make sense out of an ICE ruling Monday that foreign students cannot stay in the U.S. if they are taking classes online.

“It’s obviously really problematic because these American institutions and universities really rely on international tuition,” Jondy said.

So what kind of an effect could this have on Michigan universities with large international student populations?

“Universities like U-M Flint, Ann Arbor, or MSU are not going to be impacted by that when they have hybrid,” Jondy said.

Hybrid as in offering classes online and in person. Jondy said she’s heard of other universities who are doing online classes only already coming up with ways to get around the ruling.

“I believe I saw this yesterday, UC Davis, one of the professors says any of you international students who are online, if you want to do an independent study 1 on 1, let’s put that together,” she said.

Jondy is perplexed by how exactly if and how this will be enforced. On top of that, the pandemic has prohibited travel to certain countries.

“My head spins with this,” she said. “For the American economy, for our institutions, the advancement of our medicine and technology, these immigration bans are actually contrary to what’s in the best interest of our nation.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Video shows restraints used on Kalamazoo teen in youth home

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Whitmer warns more coronavirus restrictions may be imposed if numbers don’t improve

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
During an interview Tuesday, Whitmer said if daily cases continue to rise she might re-institute some restrictions.

News

Immigration lawyer: ICE ruling has no merit

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

4-year-old reported missing when authorities came to take custody

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Aitken road in Elk Township late Monday with Michigan Child Protective Services to take custody of five children.

Latest News

News

Police find Isabella County man missing since June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Ernest Dipzinski was last seen around June 21 on Clubhouse Drive. His family last saw him walking on Coldwater Road towards Baseline Road, but has not heard from him since.

News

Higher temperatures means more caution when dining out

Updated: 16 hours ago
With higher temperatures around the Mid-Michigan area, you might need to take some extra precautions before eating outside.

News

Midland condominium complex damaged by flood to be refurbished by developer

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Once the refurbishment is completed-- the homeowners will have the first opportunity to move back into the complex.

Crime

Cannabis company joins push to free Michael Thompson from prison

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Flint native has served 24 of his 40 years in prison on weapons and drug charges. It’s a sentence the prosecutor said is less than a second degree murdered would receive today.

Community

Spate of violence claims life of Flint boy’s second friend in a year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Since Friday, three people have died in five separate shootings across the City of Flint. The youngest victim was just 16-years-old. Pastors from the City and people who knew the teenager came together to share a message of unity.

News

COVID-19 may impact number of substitute teachers available in Fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Many school districts are planning for when students return come fall.That includes addressing staffing shortages -- in the age of COVID-19.