Advertisement

Hot and humid today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As our wimpy cold front changes over to a warm front with the next approaching system, we’re going to see another hot and humid day today. We then don’t cool off much tonight, and stay warm and muggy tomorrow. A cold front moving in to end the week will bring some rain chances and a bit of a cool down.

Today we’ll reach the upper 80s to low 90s with a light and variable wind. We’ll have plenty of sun, but also see some clouds and isolated showers and storms this afternoon.

Tonight winds stay light with lows only falling to around 70 degrees. Skies will be mainly clear.

We then start tomorrow with sun before more clouds and scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Rain stays in the forecast for Friday, then spotty showers and storms are possible this weekend.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid 90s, then closer to 90 on Friday before falling back to the 80s for the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today through tomorrow for Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, & Oakland counties- we'll feel like the mid 90s to near 100 degrees at times today & Thursday, and not cool down much at night with lows only near 70. Stay hydrated, don't leave the kids or pets in the car, get exercise done in the morning, take breaks in the shade if you must be outside, wear light & loose clothing, and check on those sensitive to the heat.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston and Oakland counties today - try not to get gas or use gas powered lawn equipment, and if you’re someone sensitive to pollutants in the air this may be a better afternoon to stay indoors.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT July 8th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hot and humid weather continues.

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Heat and Humidity for a Few More Days...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Heat and Humidity will Hold...

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Expect Heat and Humidity for a Few More Days...

Latest News

Local

Golf courses fight against a summer heat wave

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Sprinklers arch streams of water on Copper Ridge Golf Course in Davison. This heat wave has mid-Michigan golfers taking extra precautions to stay hydrated.

Weather

Golf courses fight back against a summer heat wave

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Sprinklers give thirsty golf courses a drink of water

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms today

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Scattered showers and storms are possible today.

Forecast

WJRT July 7th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
Scattered showers and storms are possible today.

Forecast

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
JR's Weather Report

Forecast

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
More Heat and Humidity is in Store...