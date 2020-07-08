Hot and humid weather continues.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A hot evening will lead to a hot night.

Tonight winds stay light with lows only falling to around 70 degrees. Skies will be mainly clear.

We then start tomorrow with sun before more clouds and scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Rain stays in the forecast for Friday, then spotty showers and storms are possible this weekend.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid 90s, then closer to 90 on Friday before falling back to the 80s for the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today through tomorrow for Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, & Oakland counties- we'll feel like the mid 90s to near 100 degrees at times today & Thursday, and not cool down much at night with lows only near 70. Stay hydrated, don't leave the kids or pets in the car, get exercise done in the morning, take breaks in the shade if you must be outside, wear light & loose clothing, and check on those sensitive to the heat.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston and Oakland counties today - try not to get gas or use gas powered lawn equipment, and if you’re someone sensitive to pollutants in the air this may be a better afternoon to stay indoors.

