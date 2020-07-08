Advertisement

Hot and humid weather continues

A Heat Advisory is in effect.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A hot evening will lead to a hot night.

Tonight winds stay light with lows only falling to around 70 degrees. Skies will be mainly clear.

We then start tomorrow with sun before more clouds and scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Rain stays in the forecast for Friday, then spotty showers and storms are possible this weekend.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid 90s, then closer to 90 on Friday before falling back to the 80s for the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today through tomorrow for Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, & Oakland counties- we'll feel like the mid 90s to near 100 degrees at times today & Thursday, and not cool down much at night with lows only near 70. Stay hydrated, don't leave the kids or pets in the car, get exercise done in the morning, take breaks in the shade if you must be outside, wear light & loose clothing, and check on those sensitive to the heat.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston and Oakland counties today - try not to get gas or use gas powered lawn equipment, and if you’re someone sensitive to pollutants in the air this may be a better afternoon to stay indoors.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hot and humid weather continues

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Hot and humid today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Hot and humid today with isolated showers and storms.

Forecast

WJRT July 8th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hot and humid weather continues.

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Heat and Humidity for a Few More Days...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Heat and Humidity will Hold...

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Expect Heat and Humidity for a Few More Days...

Local

Golf courses fight against a summer heat wave

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Sprinklers arch streams of water on Copper Ridge Golf Course in Davison. This heat wave has mid-Michigan golfers taking extra precautions to stay hydrated.

Weather

Golf courses fight back against a summer heat wave

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
Sprinklers give thirsty golf courses a drink of water

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms today

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Scattered showers and storms are possible today.

Forecast

WJRT July 7th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
Scattered showers and storms are possible today.