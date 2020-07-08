Advertisement

Intense heat makes outdoor jobs nearly unbearable

By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - The intense summer heat is not easy to deal with, especially for those who have to work in it, like roofers.

“Boy if you just relax and take it easy, you don’t perspire near as much and you don’t overwork yourself,” said roofer Tom Moody with Good’s Roofing.

Moody has been roofing for 40 years. That’s a lot of roofs, a lot of shingles, and many hot summers. So no, this isn’t his first rodeo.

“You try not moving up there. I got extra guys to help feed you along and that way no one’s putting in a lot of effort,” he said.

Good’s roofing co-owner Michelle Saltz-Good said to expect to add 40-50 degrees to the current air temperature when working on top of a roof.

And at those temperatures, that’s when other problems start to come up.

“Well with them being asphalt, if you’re in that concentrated area all day on the roof in that area, you’ll start to leave footprints and you’ll start to damage the shingle,” Saltz-Good said.

Which is why these kinds of jobs start pretty early in the morning and wrap up early afternoon during the intense heat.

“2:30 is about all I seem to get out of it. At 2:30, I am just wiped out,” Moody added.

“They’re checking in with me every 2-3 hours how it’s going. Safety’s first. If someone’s getting sick, we get them off the roof,” Saltz-Good added.

