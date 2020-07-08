International student worried, concerned over ICE ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Noor Alomran and her husband Michael Johnson have had their world turned upside down.

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that international students attending classes solely online at universities and colleges this fall will face deportation.

“I’m a little worried, a little scared and confused as to why this is happening,” Alomran said.

Noor is in the U.S. on an M1 visa from Saudi Arabia. She’s been married to Michael for 2 years and recently graduated MSU with her bachelor’s degree. But now she wants to go to grad school.

“The plan initially was to go to LCC, but I have been in contact with other universities that are offering in person and hybrid classes,” she said.

Lansing Community College classes this fall for now are online only.

So now, the race is on to not only find another school that offers hybrid classes, but also beginning the legal process of Michael sponsoring Noor, even though they’re married. Clearing those hurdles will negate any possibility of Noor being deported.

“We’re also making sure with the lawyer that this is all working right and once we’re there, we can start the actual process of the green card,” Michael said.

Both Noor and Michael sid this has taken a huge toll on them mentally and emotionally, and that It’s a lot to process in such a short amount of time.

But they're confident everything is going to work out in the end.

“She’s my wife, and I couldn’t imagine being without her for that long of a period, so I’ll do anything it takes to keep us together,” Michael added.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.