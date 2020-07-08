Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Update

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Tuesday was another hot one as temperatures pushed into the 90s and the humidity level crept upward.  The National Weather Service issued a "Heat Advisory" for the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  It will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.  An "Excessive Heat Watch" is in place for Wednesday and Thursday for the southern parts of the area.  For the entire ABC12 viewing area the heat and humidity will combine to make for uncomfortable conditions through Thursday.  Try to limit your outdoor activities during the mid and late afternoon, and make sure you stay hydrated!

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature relatively quiet starts to the day, and then a chance of a few showers or thundershowers for the afternoon.  Not everyone will see the rain, but there will be a lucky few who will see some much-needed showers.  High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower, to middle 90s.  High temperatures Thursday will move through the middle 90s.  Taking the humidity into consideration, the Heat Index could top the 100-degree mark each of the next couple of days.

A cool front will make a move across lower Michigan early Friday.  The front will give us a better chance of some showers and thundershowers for Thursday night and Friday.  Behind the front, temperatures will drop back a little bit for the weekend.  With partly sunny skies expected Saturday, high temperatures will range from the middle, to upper 80s on a light northerly wind.  For Sunday, a light north-northeasterly breeze will drop readings into the lower 80s as partly sunny skies hold. - JR

