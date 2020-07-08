Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Our stretch of hot, humid weather continued Wednesday, and for the third or fourth day in a row, we saw a few thunderstorms pop up across the area.  Not everyone saw the rain, but where it developed, it was most welcome.  As a cool front approaches from the west, we will likely see our chances of rain increase a little bit as we close out the workweek.  At the same time, the temperature / humidity combination will remain very uncomfortable across the ABC12 viewing area.

Thursday will begin on a quiet, muggy note with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.  By early afternoon, temperatures will be pushing into the 90s as some clouds begin to billow up.  Highest readings should move into the middle 90s, while the Heat Index pushes up to around the century mark.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again pop up for the afternoon and evening.  Thursday night will be very warm and muggy as low temperatures range from the lower, to middle 70s.

Friday will see a cool front drifting across lower Michigan.  The front will give us our best chance of showers and thundershowers.  In fact, some locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out.  High temperatures Friday will range from the upper 80s, to lower 90s.  So while it isn’t going to be the hottest day of the week, it may well turn out to be the stickiest.  As the front moves off to our east, winds will turn in from the north for the weekend, so we should manage to see SLIGHTLY cooler air for Saturday and Sunday. - JR

Latest News

News

Intense heat makes outdoor jobs nearly unbearable

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The intense summer heat is not easy to deal with, especially for those who have to work in it, like roofers.

Forecast

Hot and humid weather continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
A heat advisory is in effect

Weather

Hot and humid weather continues

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Hot and humid today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Hot and humid today with isolated showers and storms.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT July 8th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hot and humid weather continues.

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Heat and Humidity for a Few More Days...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Heat and Humidity will Hold...

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Expect Heat and Humidity for a Few More Days...

Local

Golf courses fight against a summer heat wave

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Sprinklers arch streams of water on Copper Ridge Golf Course in Davison. This heat wave has mid-Michigan golfers taking extra precautions to stay hydrated.

Weather

Golf courses fight back against a summer heat wave

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
Sprinklers give thirsty golf courses a drink of water